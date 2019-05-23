Thunder Announce Departure of Communications Director

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced today that Director of Communications, Jon Edwards, has accepted a role with USA Hockey in Plymouth, MI. He will serve as the Manager of Communications for USA Hockey's National Team Development Programs.

Edwards joins USA Hockey after working for Adirondack in a communications capacity since 2016. With the Thunder, the Syracuse University graduate began working as the Digital Media Coordinator before his promotion last season to Director of Communications. Edwards produced various types of content for the organization, while acting as a liaison between the team's players, its targeted publics and media outlets.

"I have absolutely loved my time with Adirondack over the past three seasons, it's an incredible place to work and grow," said Edwards.

I am extremely grateful to Jeff Mead and the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition for letting me succeed in this role. I have to thank Zach Dooley for his guidance and mentorship when I came aboard, the current Thunder Front Office and Hockey Operations staffs and the raucous Thunder fans for making my time here so enjoyable. Glens Falls will forever hold a special place in my heart. While I am sad to be leaving the organization, I could not be more excited to start my next chapter in Michigan."

Prior to joining the Thunder, Edwards held several communications and production roles in minor league baseball and the radio industry. He spent time with the Altoona Curve (2016), Syracuse Chiefs (2014-2015) and Kris and Berman Morning Radio Show (2011-2012).

"Jon played an important role in creating the best image possible for the team and the organization's brand over the past three seasons," said Thunder President Jeff Mead. "His work ethic will be greatly missed, but I think I speak on behalf of our entire staff that we're extremely happy about this next step of his career."

Edwards earned his bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications of Syracuse University in 2015, where he made the Dean's List.

