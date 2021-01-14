Thunder, Americans Postpone Weekend Series

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team's games this weekend against the Allen Americans on Friday, January 15, Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with both the Thunder and the Americans on rescheduling the games to a later date.

The games next week on Thursday, January 21 and Sunday, January 24 are still currently on as scheduled.

The ECHL will announce additional games tomorrow afternoon for the third window of games that will take place after February 6.

