Thuderbirds Sign White, Release Chateauvert

January 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have signed Zach White for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and released forward William Chateauvert, the team announced today.

White, a native of Milford, Connecticut, joined the Thunderbirds after Christmas and played in his first game with Carolina since 2021 on December 27th in Mississippi where he netted two goals and picked up an assist. The 29-year-old picked up multi-point outings in his first four games with the Thunderbirds this year and has 11 points across his first eight games this season.

William Chateauvert, who played in the three games over the weekend in Georgia, has been released on waivers.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday, January 17th, against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at the Fairgrounds Arena. Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com or at the Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

Thuderbirds Sign White, Release Chateauvert - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.