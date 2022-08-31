Thrower Brothers Return to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensemen Dalton and Josh Thrower for the 2022-23 season. The pair of brothers are the 12th and 13th players to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"Dalton and Josh are both key pieces to our identity as a team," said Team President Jerry James. "It was important for us to bring back to players that are loved by their teammates in the locker room and by the fans in the stands."

Dalton, 28, enters this season as an ECHL veteran with 277 league games under his belt. Last season with Atlanta, The 6-foot-1, 203-pound blueliner posted three goals, three assists, and 72 penalty minutes in 52 games. Throughout his ECHL career with the Jacksonville Icemen, Allen Americans, and Brampton Beast, Dalton has accumulated 52 points (13G-39A) and 572 penalty minutes. This season will be his eighth as a professional.

"I'm very happy to be coming back to Atlanta," said Dalton. "Last season I feel like we learned what it's going to take to be a top contender in this league. I can't wait to get back on the ice with the boys and get started this season."

Josh, 26, tabbed nine assists and 111 penalty minutes last season in his second campaign with the Gladiators. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman also contributed two goals, two assists, and 38 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 season with Atlanta. In 2021-22, Josh tied for the lead league with 11 fighting majors.

"Both guys were big in our success last year," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "They're great team guys that play simple, send the message, and work hard every day. They both have the respect of their teammates. We're glad to have them back."

The brothers previously played together in Allen from 2017-2019. The upcoming season marks the fourth time that the pair will play alongside one another.

Both are Vancouver-area natives that spent time in the Western Hockey League before turning pro (Dalton with the Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Giants, and Josh with the Calgary Hitmen, Tri-City Americans, Vancouver Giants, and Moose Jaw Warriors).

Current Atlanta Gladiators 2022-23 Roster

Forwards: Gabe Guertler, Eric Neiley, Hugo Roy, Brandon Schultz, Cody Sylvester, Mike Turner

Defensemen: Dylan Carabia, Tim Davison, Jacob Graves, Dalton Thrower, Josh Thrower, Derek Topatigh

Goaltenders: Alex Sakellaropoulos

