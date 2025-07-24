CPL Cavalry FC

Throwback to Ayman Sellouf's Incredible Solo Effort in Ottawa

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video


Another dynamic attacker joins Cavalry FC, with Ayman Sellouf putting pen to paper

Who can forget this spectacular goal from the 2023 #CanPL season?

Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from July 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central