With the Major League baseball season quickly approaching the halfway point, there have already been a number of members from the 2019 Clearwater Threshers squad who have quickly made the jump to the bigs.

The first man to make the leap was Spencer Howard. The power pitcher has appeared in two games for the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out six in his first two start. The right-hander dominated the Florida State League in 2019 in just seven starts. The California native was just 2-1, but posted a miniscule ERA of 1.29 over 35 innings of work while compiling 48 strikeouts to just five walks.

Alec Bohm and Connor Brogdon both made their appearances with Philadelphia on Aug. 13.

Bohm, the Phillies top-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, doubled in his first game against the Baltimore Orioles, and is off to a 6-for-20 start at the dish (as of Aug. 19). The corner infielder played in just 40 games with Clearwater, but made an impact at the plate. The right-handed hitter put up a .329 average in 158 at-bats, and collected four home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and drove in 27 runs.

Connor Brogdon also made his first appearance in the contest against Baltimore on Aug. 13. The reliever allowed three runs in 2.1 innings, but has tallied three punchouts in two relief appearances. The product of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) pitched in just 10 games for Clearwater, but held opponents to a .164 average in 20 innings.

The Phillies enter Aug. 20 with a record of 9-10, but are just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

