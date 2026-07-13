Throwback: Dolegala Throw to Emilus
Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Opposite sides tonight, but who could forget this play! Ticats vs. Riders @ 7 PM on TSN, CBSSN, CFL+
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