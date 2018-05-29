Thrilling Playoff Run Ends in OT Heartbreak

May 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS:

The Rockford IceHogs reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history before falling to the Texas Stars 4-2...The IceHogs were just the 19th team (of 136 AHL playoff teams) to trail 3-0 in a best-of-seven series and reach Game 6...Rockford is now 20-24 all-time in six trips to the Calder Cup playoffs.

Chris DiDomenico led the AHL in scoring through the first three rounds of the postseason, logging 18 points (7g, 11a) in 13 games with the IceHogs...DiDomencio's 18 points set the IceHogs' AHL playoff scoring record, surpassing the previous mark of 14 points in 12 games by Martin St. Pierre in 2008...DiDomenico finished with points in 10 of his 13 games and five multi-point efforts...He also ranked first in the AHL in goals, second in assists and second in both power-play points (10) and power-play assists (7).

IceHogs netminders Collin Delia and Jeff Glass combined to post a 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage in 13 games...Delia notched the third-longest win streak (7 wins) by an AHL rookie netminder since 2006, trailing only Michal Neuvirth (8 wins, 2010, Hershey) and Pekka Rinne (9 wins, 2006, Milwaukee) in that time...Glass won his AHL playoff debut on May 24 and combined to make 106 saves on 111 shots over three appearances.

Rockford's power play finished first in the AHL with an efficiency of 32.1 percent (18-for-56), which was 8.7 percent better than any other team in the postseason...The IceHogs began the playoffs with at least one power-play goal in each of their first nine games and scored 17 of their first 32 goals (53.1 percent) while on the man-advantage...Overall, the Hogs netted a power-play goal in 10 of 13 playoff games, and finished with the AHL's top three scorers in power-play points (Adam Clendening, Chris DiDomenico and Cody Franson).

Hogs defensemen combined 48 (11g, 37a) of the team's 122 points (45g, 77a) in the postseason (39.3 percent of the offense)...Rockford's blueliners also chipped in 47.0 percent of the team's total power-play points, logging 24 (7g, 17a) of the team's 51 power-play points (18g, 33a)...The IceHogs capped the playoffs with the top three scoring defensemen in the AHL (Clendening, Franson and Carl Dahlstrom).

Victor Ejdsell scored four of his seven goals as game-winning tallies during the Hogs' playoff run...His four game-winners shared the league lead and set the IceHogs' all-time record (single playoffs and postseason career), surpassing the previous mark of three by Jason Noterman in 2007...He finished two shy of the AHL's all-time record of six GWG.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday, Oct 13 | TBA vs. Rockford (6 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs host their home opener of the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Hogs' opponent will be announced at a later date during the offseason.

