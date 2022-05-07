Threshers Shutout Blue Jays 2-0 for Third Straight Win

May 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Clearwater Threshers used a two out, two-run single by left fielder Wilfredo Flores in the second inning to knock off the Dunedin Blue Jays 2-0 on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

Left-hander Jordi Martinez made his first start of the season for Clearwater, allowing only four hits in four innings and striking out one.

The Threshers (12-10) managed only four hits in the game, with three of them coming in the second. A leadoff base knock by Arturo de Freitas, followed by an Alexeis Azujae double and the Flores two-run single proved the be the difference.

Right-hander Carlos Betancourt made his 2022 debut on the mound, allowing two hits and striking out three in three innings of work and was credited with the victory.

Fellow righty Cam Wynne entered in the eighth and preserved an impressive two inning save, allowing two scattered hits and striking out three Blue Jays (8-17) hitters.

Now two games over .500 for the first time all season, Clearwater will look to make it four straight wins on Saturday night as right-hander Andrew Painter heads to the bump. First pitch in Dunedin is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network, presented by Chaddsford Winery, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 7, 2022

Threshers Shutout Blue Jays 2-0 for Third Straight Win - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.