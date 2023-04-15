Threshers Score Three Unanswered to Snap Skid

CLEARWATER, FL - Justin Crawford and Caleb Ricketts combined to bring the final two runs of the game home as the Clearwater Threshers (5-3), came back to beat the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (4-4) 3-1 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to clinch a series victory on Sunday afternoon with a 12:00 pm first pitch.

Major-league rehabber Jorge Polanco drove in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly, giving the Mighty Mussels a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Rincones Jr. tied it up in the fourth with a towering solo shot off of Jose Olivares to even the score at one.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth, where Crawford led off the frame with a triple to right-center off rehabbing reliever Josh Winder. The very next pitch was a single to left by Ricketts that plated Crawford to give the Threshers their first lead of the game at 2-1.

Crawford was the leadoff hitter in his second consecutive at-bat, opening the eighth with a bunt single to second. He stole second before the first pitch was thrown, and advanced to third when Fort Myers reliever Zach Veen overthrew his first baseman, allowing Crawford to advance to third on the error Ricketts drove him home once again, this time on a sacrifice fly to center to double Clearwater's lead to 3-1. Orion Kerkering struck out two of the final three batters to secure the 3-1 victory for the Threshers, their third of the series.

Samuel Aldegheri went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Eduar Segovia walked three and struck out two in 0.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit. Jonh Henriquez (1-0) retired all four batters he faced in 1.1 innings. Wen-Hui Pan struck out three and retired the side in each of his 2.0 frames. Kerkering earned his first save of the season with a walk and two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Rincones Jr.'s home run in the fourth was the first of his career... Clearwater has homered in three straight games at home... The Threshers' bullpen allowed just one baserunner on a walk after the fifth inning... Pan retired all six batters he faced in his professional debut... Henriquez's win was his first in full-season ball... Aldegheri has struck out 11 through his first two starts to lead all Threshers pitchers... Ricketts has driven in three runs over the last two games... Clearwater's bullpen worked out of bases-loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings... Crawford went 2-4 with his second multi-hit game of the season... The Threshers conclude their first home series on Sunday, April 16th against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels ... Threshers RHP Alex Rao (0-0, 0.00) will face off against Mighty Mussels RHP Zebby Matthews (1-0, 0.00) at BayCare Ballpark ... First pitch is at 12:00 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

