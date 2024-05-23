Threshers Pull Away Late, Defeat Mets 13-7

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers scored eight runs in the eighth inning to pull away for a 13-7 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Clover Park.

The Threshers entered the eighth inning with just three hits and holding a 5-4 lead. They pounded out seven hits and scored eight runs to go up 13-4. Most of the damage was done against reliever Alan Perdomo, who retired the first four batters he faced after entering in the sixth inning. Raylin Heredia hit a two-run double with the bases loaded to open up a 7-4 advantage. Aidan Miller hit a RBI ground rule double. Dakota Kotowski capped the inning with a long two-run homer off Nick Bautista, who was making his team debut.

The Mets scored three times in the bottom of the eighth against Paxton Thompson. Jesus Baez hit a two-run double with one out to make it 13-7. However, Thompson retired the next five batters in a row to finish the game.

The Mets took an early 3-1 lead in the second inning. Estarling Mercado hit a two-run homer off Casey Steward to put the Mets ahead 2-1. Steward hit Kevin Villavicencio with the next pitch and was ejected. The Mets brought home Villavicencio when Yohairo Cuevas worked a bases loaded walk against new pitcher Jose Pena.

The Threshers went ahead for good with a four-run sixth inning against reliever Jack Wenninger. Devin Saltiban worked a bases loaded walk to make it 3-2. Pierce Bennett lofted a sac fly to tie the game 3-3. Heredia ripped a two-run single to put the Threshers ahead 5-3 and chase Wenninger from the game.

Wenninger took the loss. He was charged with four runs (one earned) in 3.0 innings.

Mets starter Joel Diaz made his first start with the team after appearing in three rehab games with the FCL Mets. Diaz pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one hit and one unearned run. He walked one and struck out two while throwing 49 pitches.

Diaz missed all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The last time he pitched for St. Lucie was in the 2022 postseason when he tossed 6.0 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts to eliminate the Palm Beach Cardinals and send the Mets to the FSL Championship Series.

Mercado, Villavicencio and Marco Vargas had two hits apiece.

Heredia went 2 for 5 with four RBI for the Threshers.

The Mets (14-28) and Threshers (29-13) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. It's School's Out Night. All K-12 students and school employees can pick up a free ticket for themselves and one guest at the Chamber of Commerce booth outside the main gate.

