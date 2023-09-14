Threshers Playoffs Game 3 on Friday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers and Lakeland Flying Tigers will face off in the third and deciding game of the 2023 Florida State League West Division Series on Friday, Sept. 15th, at BayCare Ballpark. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. finale's first pitch. Tickets are available at ThreshersBaseball.com.

The Threshers took the series opener on Tuesday in Lakeland, 5-0, then dropped Game 2 at home on Thursday, 10-2. The rubber match on Friday will decide which FSL West team will represent the division in the championship, set to begin on Sunday the 17th at the east division winner, the Jupiter Hammerheads. Games 2 and 3 of the championship series will be played at the west division winner on Sept. 19th and 20th (if necessary).

Friday night home games at BayCare Ballpark feature the Tampa Bay Times Family Pack ticket special, redeemable in-person at the box office. For $16, enjoy two field box tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas and two bags of chips.

Threshers playoff merchandise is available now at the Diamond Outfitters Team Store and online at ThreshersBaseball.com.

