Threshers' Opening Day Roster Announced

With the start of the season here, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced the projected Opening Day roster for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. The 2023 squad features 17 pitchers and 13 position players.

Eight of the Phillies' Top 30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline) are included on the Opening Day roster, consisting of four outfield prospects (#4 Justin Crawford, #7 Gabriel Rincones Jr., #12 Emaarion Boyd and #13 Jordan Viars), the Phillies number two catching prospect (#26 Caleb Ricketts) and three pitching prospects (#8 Alex McFarlane, #21 Orion Kerkering, and #27 Jaydenn Estanista).

Clearwater begins the season on the road in Bradenton for a three-game series April 7th-9th, then Opening Night at BayCare Ballpark is Dollar Tuesday, April 11th, gates at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

Alex McFarlane pitches for the Threshers at BayCare Ballpark on September 7, 2022.

