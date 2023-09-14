Threshers Fall 10-2 in Game Two

September 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A two-run double by Raylin Heredia wasn't enough as the Clearwater Threshers (79-50, 1-1) dropped Game Two of the Florida State League Division Series 10-2 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (70-61, 1-1) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The series will be decided on Friday in a winner-take-all game three between the Threshers and the Flying Tigers in Clearwater.

Lakeland got on the board first with an RBI single by Kevin McGonigle in the third inning that gave the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead. A two-run homer in the fourth extended their lead to 3-0. They added three more in the fifth to double their lead to 6-0. Lakeland kept their rally going into the sixth with four more runs to open up a 10-0 lead.

Aidan Miller reached on an error by Lakeland third baseman Cristian Santana to lead off the seventh and moved to second on a double by Ryan Leitch. Heredia cleared the bases with a two-out double off Lakeland reliever Tanner Kohlhepp to cut the deficit to 10-2. That was all the Threshers would get, as they fell 10-2 to force a decisive game three.

Estibenzon Jiménez (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings to take the loss. Hunter Loyd allowed three runs on one hit and three walks in 0.1 innings. Eiberson Castellano surrendered four runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Braydon Tucker didn't allow a run in 0.2 innings with two walks and one hit surrendered. Ezequiel Ventura tossed 3.0 shutout frames to end the ballgame with two strikeouts, one walk, and four hits allowed.

Heredia extended his hit streak to seven games...Leitch and Heredia's doubles marked the most extra-base hits in a playoff game for Clearwater this season...Rosario has a hit and a steal in each postseason game so far...Ventura's relief appearance was his first since August 14th in the FCL...He has allowed just one run in 9.0 innings at BayCare Ballpark...The Threshers and Flying Tigers conclude the Florida State League Division Series against the on Friday night in game three... First pitch will be at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 15...You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

