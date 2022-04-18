Threshers Drop Series Finale in St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE, FL - The Clearwater Threshers dropped the final contest of a six-game series 5-4 on Easter Sunday to the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park.

Right-hander Gunner Mayer made his second start of the season for Clearwater, allowing only two runs on four hits and striking out five in four innings of work.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, the Threshers (1-8) got a solo home run from Jadiel Sanchez before scoring three more times in the fifth on RBI singles from Sanchez and Yhoswar Garcia to grab a 4-2 advantage. Sanchez finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.

The Mets (7-2) scratched across one run in the next three innings and were able to silence the Threshers bats the rest of the way to secure their fifth win of the series.

Clearwater returns home to BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday night to open a six-game set with the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch on Dollar Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

