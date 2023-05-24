Threshers Beat Mets 6-2 in Rain-Shortened Game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-2 in a seven-inning, rain-shortened game on Education Day at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Threshers broke a 2-2 tie by scoring four times in the top of the fifth inning. Ricardo Rosario hit a tie-breaking RBI single to make it 3-2. Then with the bases loaded, Mets pitcher Saul Garcia plunked Chad Castillo to force in a run. Cade Fergus followed with a two-run single to increase the lead to 6-2.

Garcia bounced back from the two-run single by retiring seven in a row to end his outing. He took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits.

Clearwater reliever Jonh Henriquez pitched two hitless innings to pick up his sixth win of the season.

The Threshers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Freylin Minyety hit a bases loaded two-run single against Mets starter Candido Cuevas. That would be the only damage done against Cuevas, who was making his St. Lucie debut. Cuevas pitched 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Mets tied the game against Clearwater starter Gabriel Cotto in the third inning. Jett Williams hit a sac fly with the bases loaded to get the Mets on the board. Jacob Reimer followed with a RBI single to make it a 2-2 game. Cotto struck out Vincent Perozo to end the inning and avoid further trouble.

The Mets offense couldn't get much going against Henriquez or the next Threshers reliever Alex Rao, who also pitched 2.0 scoreless innings.

Scott Ota went 2 for 3 with two singles and a run in the loss. Reimer's two-run single was the only other hit.

The game was called early due to inclement weather before the start of the eighth inning.

The Mets (10-31) and Threshers (31-10) play the third game of their series on Thursday. First pitch at Clover Park is 6:10 p.m. It's Dollar Night with $1 Bud Light drafts, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles, $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn. The Mets will wear special jerseys to raise funds for Treasure Coast Hospice. Fans can bid on the jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

