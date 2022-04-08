Threshers Announce Opening Day Roster

CLEARWATER, FL - The Philadelphia Phillies released the Opening Day roster for the Class-A Clearwater Threshers. The summer squad consists of 16 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders.

Six of the Phillies' top 30 prospects (MLB.com) will take the field for the Threshers this season: #3 prospect RHP Andrew Painter #16 prospect OF Yhoswar Garcia, #17 prospect INF Kendall Simmons, #20 prospect INF Hao Yu Lee, #26 prospect INF Jamari Baylor, and #27 prospect INF Alexeis Azuaje.

Painter was selected by the Phillies in the first round of the 2021 draft as the 13th overall pick out of Calvary Christian High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida). The 18-year-old pitched in four games with the Florida Complex League Phillies in 2021. He held opponents to a .190 average in six innings of work during his rookie season.

Familiar faces Kendall Simmons and Jamari Baylor will be in the middle infield for the Threshers to start the season. Simmons appeared in 41 games for the Threshers last season and drove in 15 runs. Baylor finished out the 2021 season in Clearwater and hit for an average of .269 between Class-A and the FCL.

Yhoswar Garcia was also in Clearwater for the final stretch and swiped 11 bases in 18 games with the club.

Lee was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent in June of 2021. The Taoyuan City, Taiwan, resident began his professional career in the FCL last season and finished with a .364 average and .773 slugging percentage over nine games.

Azuaje was signed by the Phillies out of San Francisco de Yare, Venezuela, in 2018. The infielder spent the 2021 season in the FCL and held the highest OPS (1.376) on the team.

Oswald Medina, who will be joining the Threshers pitching staff, was chosen as the Larry Rojas award winner for his outstanding performance during minor league spring training.

The team will be helmed by Marty Malloy in his third stint as manager of the club. Joining Malloy will be pitching coach Vic Diaz, hitting coach Jake Elmore, and assistant coach Ray Ricker. Rounding out the field staff is athletic trainer Raul Pérez, assistant athletic trainer Cody Pace, and strength and conditioning coach Blaine Taylor.

Roster Breakdown:

Pitchers (16): Malik Binns, Alex Garbrick, Tristan Garnett, Buddy Hayward, Victor Lopez, Fernando Lozano, Rafael Marcano, Gunner Mayer, Tommy McCollum, Oswald Medina, Matt Osterberg, Andrew Painter, Rodolfo Sánchez, Jared Wetherbee, Cam Wynne, Gabriel Yánez.

Catchers (3): Arturo De Freitas, Anthony Quirion, Micah Yonamine.

Infielders (6): Alexeis Azuaje, Jamari Baylor, Hao Yu Lee, Freylin Minyety, Kendall Simmons, Rixon Wingrove.

Outfielders (5): Yhoswar Garcia, Marcus Lee Sang, Felix Reyes, Jadiel Sánchez.

The Clearwater Threshers open the season at home on Friday, April 8, against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with 5:30 p.m. gates. Opening Night features a postgame concert by Disco Inferno. To purchase tickets and view the full promotional schedule, visit ThreshersBaseball.com.

