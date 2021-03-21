Threshers Announce Game Times for 2021 Summer Season

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Threshers game times for the 2021 season have been announced. The new Low-A Southeast calendar features six-game home stands with Mondays a league off day.

Download the 2021 Threshers Game Schedule with times. Find the month-by-month calendar on ThreshersBaseball.com.

Tuesday through Thursday games at BayCare Ballpark will start at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday games at 6;30 p.m. and Sunday first pitch is at 12 p.m. Four summer Wednesdays have a 12 p.m. start time: June 23 and 30 and July 14 and 28.

Opening night is Tuesday, May 4, versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The 60-game home schedule finishes with a series against the Bradenton Marauders ending on September 12. The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship returns May 25-30.

We are planning to welcome fans back to the stands at BayCare Ballpark for Threshers' season. Like spring training, we will be following capacity guidelines and protocols including seating pods and social distancing.

The Threshers' Wednesday Silver Sharks and Thursday Lil' Anglers clubs will return for the 2021 season with a ticket benefit and swag bags. More information and sign-ups for the clubs will be available and posted in April.

The team store at BayCare Ballpark, Diamond Outfitters, is open until April 2. The store will be closed after April 3 and will reopen prior to Threshers' season.

During spring training on non-game days, the store is open to the public from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the store is open to ticketed guests inside the ballpark after gates open. Exceptions are the two night games on March 23 and 25 when the store will be open to the public from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. For more information or to shop online visit Diamond Outfitters on ThreshersBaseball.com.

