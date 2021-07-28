Threshers and Mighty Mussels Washed out on Wednesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were washed out on Wednesday due to consistent rainfall. Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 29, the first of two seven-inning games starting at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Guests with tickets to the rainout may exchange them at face value for a future game at the BayCare Box Office.

If you had a group outing scheduled for July 28, please contact your group sales representative for more information regarding your outing.

Thursday is the return of Taps & Apps with Escape Brewing and deBine Brewery offering $3.50 24 oz. drafts. Enjoy a variety of delicious appetizers at the Rooster & Buffalo food kiosk located on the third-base side of the concourse.

