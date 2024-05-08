Three-Year Kalamazoo Growler Ryan Dykstra Wins GLIAC Player of the Week

May 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Three-year Kalamazoo Growler and current Grand Valley State outfielder Ryan Dykstra was named the GLIAC Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 7.

Across five games against rival Davenport, Dykstra hit .565 (13-23) with a double, triple, and a pair of home runs culminating in a 1.557 OPS. Dykstra had three or more hits in three games and drove in 13 RBI including a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th in game three of the series.

Just a month away from his third season with the Growlers, Dykstra slashed .267/.462/.373 in his first two summers in Kalamazoo. The lefty-hitting outfielder walked a Northwoods League record 73 times in the 2022 Northwoods League Championship season, playing a league second-most 66 games that summer.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 20 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.