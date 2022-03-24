Three Second Period Goals by the Wolves Provided the Difference in 7-4 Win

Watertown - It was a rainy Wednesday Night and it was time for another meeting between Watertown Wolves and the Danbury Hat Tricks. Watertown came back Monday from a long 3-game series in Columbus, and it was some tired bodies that entered the ice Wednesday night.

The game started in a pretty low pace, but it didn't take long before the home team was up on the board. This was thanks to Alexander Jmaeff, who got his 39th goal of the season, assisted of course by Justin MacDonald, and the second assist went to Josh Labelle.

The teams were exchanging chances for the next couple of minutes, before the light were on again behind the Danbury netminder. This one was scored by Lane King unassisted. It didn't take long before tonight's guests from Danbury were on the board as well, but Wolves got the last goal of the period scored at the very last second by Andrew Harrison. We went to the first intermission with Wolves being up 3-1.

The fans have barely been able to get in their seats for the second period before Danbury had scored both one and two times, with only 59 seconds in between. 1.56 in and we were now tied at 3. However, Colin Chmelka had other plans, and Wolves was back in the lead after three minutes.

After that crazy start to the second period, it was a little slower for a bit, with both teams feeling a little exhausted after those crazy minutes. We had to wait until 16 minutes in before the next goal came, and it was another crazy minute, where Jmaeff got two goals within only 17 seconds. Both of them were assisted by both Labelle and Troy Taylor.

And there was time for another goal in that period, and Danbury got that goal, which meant that we went to the second break with a lead for the home team 6-4. How was the third period gonna be?

The third period started out totally opposite to the second period, this one it was two teams that didn't have much speed in their legs, no wonder after the tough weekend both teams had behind them. We were to see one more goal before the game ended, and that goal was scored by Lane King, assisted by Troy Taylor and Jmaeff. The game ended with a 7-4 win for the home team, who leaves tomorrow morning for a 3-game series with Port Huron.

The three stars of the game was Kodiak Whiteduck as third star, Lane King with 2 goals as second star, and first star of the game was Alexander Jmaeff, well worth it after 4 points.

These two teams only have two games left to play each other in the regular season, but it feels very likely that their roads will cross each other in the playoffs.

