"Three Saves from Johan Garibay!!!"

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Johan Garibay made three saves in a penalty shootout to lead One Knoxville SC to a 3-2 victory from the spot against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw in Group 3 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026

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