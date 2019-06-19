Three-Run Sixth Lifts Thunder over Squirrels

Three consecutive run-scoring hits in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference Wednesday night as the Thunder defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-2, at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Trailing 1-0, the Thunder (1-0) got a leadoff triple from Matt Lipka to open the bottom of the fifth inning. After a groundout and a strikeout, Ben Ruta hit a hard grounder up the middle to plate Lipka for the tying run. Mandy Alvarez then hit a liner to left field that Richmond's Jalen Miller dived for and missed, resulting in a go-ahead RBI-double. Brandon Wagner then drove in Alvarez with a single to cap the rally and give the Thunder a 3-1 lead.

After the Thunder scrapped for an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels (0-1) trimmed their deficit to two runs on a Gio Brusa RBI-double off reliever Will Carter in the eighth. Carter worked around two walks in the ninth inning to seal the win and record his second career save.

Albert Abreu (4-5) earned the win for the Thunder, striking out six over five innings and allowing just one run on a first-inning groundout.

Right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-3) was efficient for Richmond, with the exception of a lengthy 28-pitch fifth inning as the Thunder pieced together their go-ahead rally.

Kyle Holder and Matt Lipka collected two hits each for the Thunder, while Rashad Crawford went 1-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

The win locked down a series victory for the Thunder, who have won eight of ten series played at ARM & HAMMER Park this season.

Your Thunder conclude their hoemstand on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Flying Squirrels. RHP Nick Nelson (2-1, 2.45) will start for the Thunder, and LHP Caleb Baragar (2-0, 2.38) will go for Richmond. Thirsty Thursday drink specials will be available up until the seventh inning for fans 21 and over, and the evening includes a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

