Three-Run Seventh Pushes Dash Past Crawdads, 5-2

May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Trying to snap a three-game losing skid, the Winston-Salem Dash broke open a tied game in the bottom of the seventh plating three runs on five hits to take a 5-2 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,697 fans.

Winston-Salem (23-25) turned the ball to Tyler Schweitzer who had to battle across six innings on the evening. After a short first inning, Hickory (19-29) loaded the bases in the second inning before the southpaw escaped. In the third, the Crawdads got on the board on a RBI double from Sebastian Walcott giving Hickory a 1-0 lead going into the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Winston-Salem offense woke up. Shawn Goosenberg walked with one out followed by a Bryce Willits single putting two runners in scoring position. Calvin Harris tied the game on a sacrifice fly before an error by Walcott brought home Willits giving the Dash a 2-1 lead through four innings.

Hickory quickly tied the game in the fifth but Schweitzer limited the scoring to only one run with the two sides heading to the sixth tied at two.

The lefty came back out for his sixth inning of work and faced the minimum finishing his night after six. Schweitzer ended the night going six innings allowing 10 hits, but only giving up two runs while striking out three.

With both teams into the bullpen, the Dash got to the Hickory bullpen in the bottom of the seventh. The first two batters both singled for Winston-Salem, and Loidel Chapelli capitalized. The second basemen shot a double down the right field line moving Winston-Salem back in front, 3-2. With two runners in scoring position still, Taishi Nakawake singled doubling the Dash advantage, 4-2. The Dash tacked on one more run on a single from Eddie Park and took a 5-2 lead into eighth inning.

Jose Ramirez, who took over for Schweitzer in the seventh, worked around a leadoff single keeping the three-run lead intact before coming back out for the ninth trying to get the final nine outs of the game. In the ninth, Ramirez set down the Crawdads in order, finishing off the 5-2 win for the Dash.

Ramirez earned the win while Jacob Maton was tabbed with the loss for the Crawdads. Game four of the six-game series is set for Friday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

