Three-Run Innings Prove Magical in 9-6 Win

August 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed in a back-and-forth affair against the Midland RockHounds 9-6 from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

After Midland (28-21, 60-58) had scored in the first inning in each of the first three games of the series, Frisco (25-24, 56-61) jumped out in front in the first inning on Friday. Liam Hicks ripped a two-run single to right before Aaron Zavala added an RBI double to make it 3-0.

The RockHounds then came back in the bottom of the second with six runs against Frisco starter Ryan Garcia, chasing him from the game.

In the fourth, the Riders had another three-run inning. After the bases were loaded on three-straight walks to begin the inning, Jax Biggers laced an RBI single, Keyber Rodriguez coaxed another walk to force in a run and Evan Carter tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.

The 6-6 score held until the sixth when Biggers jogged home on a wild pitch to score the go-ahead tally against Midland reliever Jorge Juan (1-3). Trevor Hauver and Kellen Strahm then hit back-to-back RBI doubles to push Frisco ahead 9-6. Strahm was the only RoughRiders hitter with a multi-hit night.

Though the offense shined, the relief pitching highlighted the RoughRiders' effort. Aidan Anderson, Justin Slaten (4-3), Robby Ahlstrom, Matt Bush and Triston Polley all combined to throw 7.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen. Polley earned his first save by recording the final two outs.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for game fifth of the series at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th. RHP Nick Krauth (4-9, 6.27) is poised to take the ball for Frisco against RHP Joelvis Del Rosario (4-5, 4.46).

The Riders return home next week to kick off a two-week homestand that starts Tuesday, August 29th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

