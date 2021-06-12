Three-Run First Leads Indians to VictoryÃÂ

NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Indianapolis Indians drove in three runs in the first inning to end their three-game losing streak and defeat the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night, 8-1. Cole Tucker recorded his third career multiple home run game, launching two home runs in the win.

The Indians (17-17) took the early lead with a bases-loaded single from Troy Stokes Jr. to drive in Chris Sharpe and Cole Tucker. A throwing error by centerfielder Dylan Cozens allowed Will Craig to score.

In the top of the fifth frame, Tucker launched his first home run of the season over the right field fence to extend the Indians lead 4-0.

The Sounds (24-10) broke up the Indians shutout bid with a solo home run from Cooper Hummel in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the only run of the night for Nashville.

A half inning later in the top of the eighth, Hunter Owen hit a single up the middle and drove in Craig and Stokes Jr. to add on two insurance runs and give the Indians a 6-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Tucker launched his second home run of the night to score Jared Oliva and seal the lead at 8-1.

Max Kranick (W, 1-1) threw five one-hit shutout innings and fanned a career-high nine batters to earn his first Triple-A win. Alec Bettinger (L, 1-2) took the loss giving up four runs (one unearned) on seven hits.

The Indians will look to split the six-game series on Sunday with a 3:05 PM ET start. RHP James Marvel (1-1, 3.60) will face off against RHP Zach Godley (3-1, 1.73).

