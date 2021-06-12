Three-Run First Leads Indians to VictoryÃÂ
June 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Indianapolis Indians drove in three runs in the first inning to end their three-game losing streak and defeat the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night, 8-1. Cole Tucker recorded his third career multiple home run game, launching two home runs in the win.
The Indians (17-17) took the early lead with a bases-loaded single from Troy Stokes Jr. to drive in Chris Sharpe and Cole Tucker. A throwing error by centerfielder Dylan Cozens allowed Will Craig to score.
In the top of the fifth frame, Tucker launched his first home run of the season over the right field fence to extend the Indians lead 4-0.
The Sounds (24-10) broke up the Indians shutout bid with a solo home run from Cooper Hummel in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the only run of the night for Nashville.
A half inning later in the top of the eighth, Hunter Owen hit a single up the middle and drove in Craig and Stokes Jr. to add on two insurance runs and give the Indians a 6-1 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Tucker launched his second home run of the night to score Jared Oliva and seal the lead at 8-1.
Max Kranick (W, 1-1) threw five one-hit shutout innings and fanned a career-high nine batters to earn his first Triple-A win. Alec Bettinger (L, 1-2) took the loss giving up four runs (one unearned) on seven hits.
The Indians will look to split the six-game series on Sunday with a 3:05 PM ET start. RHP James Marvel (1-1, 3.60) will face off against RHP Zach Godley (3-1, 1.73).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021
- Chasers Streak Snapped by Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Three-Run First Leads Indians to VictoryÃÂ - Indianapolis Indians
- What a Way to Make a Living, Saints Upend Storm Chasers 9-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Loses Series with 7-1 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs split doubleheader with Rochester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings, Pigs Split Double Dip Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Marrero's Walk Off-Single Clinches Extra-Inning Win for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Fall to Indians at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Three Bats Record Multi-Hit Games as Louisville Loses a Heartbreaker, 3-2 - Louisville Bats
- Liberatore Stars as Memphis Wins Again - Memphis Redbirds
- Lukes Leads Bulls to 11-0 Shutout Win over Knights - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens Top Bats in 3-2 Comeback Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Top Buffalo in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Loses Sixth Straight with 11-2 Defeat to Worcester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Drop Saturday's Contest to Bulls 11-0 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Dominate Mets Again for Fifth Straight Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- June 12 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Nashville Sounds (24-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 12, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 12, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Rallies Back and Outlasts Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Three-Run First Leads Indians to VictoryÃÂ
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Nashville Sounds (24-9)
- Indians Drop Record-Setting Contest at Nashville
- Indianapolis Indians (16-16) at Nashville Sounds (23-9)
- If You Build It, They Will Come: Victory Field's 1996 Opening Day Was Nothing Short of Magic