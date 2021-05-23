Three-Run Fifth Derails Daytona in 3-1 Loss to Jupiter

May 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After Saturday's no-hitter, pitching stole the show again on Sunday. However, it was Jupiter who did the out-dueling, as the Hammerheads squeezed past the Daytona Tortugas, 3-1, in front of 917 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

RHP Carson Rudd (4.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 7 SO) started the contest beautifully for Daytona (9-9). Making his second professional start, the Agoura Hills, Calif. native whiffed seven over four shutout frames before being lifted.

Once removed, Jupiter (8-10) struck and never relinquished the lead. CF J.D. Orr (0-3, R, BB, SO) walked and stole second to begin the fifth inning before LF Ashton Easley (0-3, R, SO) was plunked and SS Nasim Núñez (2-5, R, SO) singled to load the bases.

RHP Juan Abril (0.2 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, SO) then recorded a strikeout and an infield fly, nearly halting the rally. However, after a pitching change, a bases-loaded walk to RF Diowill Burgos (1-3, RBI, BB, 2 SO) put the Hammerheads ahead. 3B Federico Polanco (1-3, 2 RBI, SO) slapped a two-run knock to left to extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Tortugas managed to dent the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back two-out doubles from LF Wendell Marrero (1-1, R, 2B) and CF Allan Cerda (1-4, 2B, RBI), cutting the deficit to 3-1.

That was as close as the 'Tugas would get, as RHP Justin Evans (1.0 IP, SO) retired the side in order in the ninth to close out Jupiter's win and his third save of the season.

Jupiter's RHP M.D. Johnson (6.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 10 SO) overpowered Tortugas' hitters, striking out a career-high 10 over six scoreless frames, en route to his first win of the campaign. Abril was saddled with his first defeat out of the Daytona bullpen.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Tortugas will hit the road for a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday. Former National League All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00) is slated to make his second rehab start with St. Lucie in the series opener. Daytona is scheduled to counter with RHP Carson Spiers (1-0, 1.02), who recorded the final three outs in Saturday's no-hitter.

After the road trip, the 'Tugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday, June 1. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. It will also be a Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.