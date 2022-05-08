Three-Run Eighth, Shutdown Pitching Lifts Threshers over Blue Jays 6-2

DUNEDIN, FL - The Clearwater Threshers used a three-run eighth inning, and took advantage of multiple Dunedin Blue Jays errors, for a fourth straight win 6-2 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

Right-hander Andrew Painter, last year's 13th overall draft pick and top ranked pitching prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, made his fifth start of the season for Clearwater. The 19 year old allowed only two hits and struck out four in four innings and has still yet to allow an earned run in 2022.

The Threshers (13-10) used two Blue Jays (8-18) errors in the second to open the scoring, before an RBI double by Hao Yu Lee made it 2-0 in the third.

Left-hander Gabriel Yanez worked two innings in the middle of the contest, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. The southpaw was later credited with his victory of the season.

Leading 3-2 in the eighth, the Threshers pushed three more across on a bases loaded walk by Herbert Iser and another Dunedin error to grab a 6-2 advantage.

Righty's Malik Binns and Rodolfo Sanchez tossed the final three innings for Clearwater, allowing a combined one hit and striking out one to secure the win and bump the Threshers to three games over .500 on the season.

Clearwater and Dunedin wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Lefty Matt Osterberg (0-1, 4.38 ERA) is scheduled to start for the visitors with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 11:50 a.m.

