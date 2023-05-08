Three RoughRiders Players Honored by Rangers for April

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Monday that three RoughRiders players won April honors for the Rangers Minor League system. Evan Carter captured Player of the Month honors while Grant Wolfram was named the Relief Pitcher of the Month and Luisangel Acuña the Defender of the Month.

Carter showed off in his first full month in Double-A as a 20-year-old. The Tennessee native hit .343/.500/.543/1.043 with two doubles, four home runs, 20 RBIs and 21 walks over 18 games. At the end of the month, Carter ranked fifth in the Texas League in batting average (.343), tied for eighth in home runs (four), fourth in RBIs (20), first in on-base percentage (.500), 10th in slugging percentage (.543), fifth in OPS (1.043), ninth in hits (24) and first in walks (21). Carter is the No. 1 prospect in the Rangers system and the No. 36 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

Wolfram, who was a member of the 2022 RoughRiders, was lights out on the mound in April. The lefty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in the month, allowing just zero runs over his 9.1 innings while striking out 11 to one walk in his six outings. The Michigan native was dominant over his last 17 outings for the RoughRiders in 2022, going 1-1 with a 1.61 ERA from July 23rd through the end of the season.

Acuña, who is also a returner from last season with the RoughRiders, has dazzled defensively in the infield. Acuña split his time between shortstop and second base, committing just two errors in the month as part of the best defensive team in all of Minor League Baseball in April. The Riders committed just nine errors as a team in 21 April games with a MiLB-best .988 fielding percentage as a team. Acuña is the Rangers No. 3 prospect by MLB.com and the No. 63 prospect in the Top 100.

The other awards are as follows:

Evan Carter, Frisco RoughRiders, Player of the Month

Cody Bradford, Round Rock Express, Pitcher of the Month

Grant Wolfram, Frisco RoughRiders, Relief Pitcher of the Month

Luisangel Acuña, Frisco RoughRiders, Defender of the Month

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

