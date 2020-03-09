Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Announced

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things announced today they will be the host for the first annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game presented by The Coury Firm on Tuesday, July 14th. Gates will open at 6:00pm and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Partnering with Entercom, the event will be hosted by University of Pittsburgh All-American and NFL alum Dorin Dickerson to benefit the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

"Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with the Washington Wild Things for their Celebrity Softball Game this summer. Philanthropic giving has a direct and immediate impact on UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ability to transform young lives through excellence in pediatric care provided with deep compassion. We are excited about this partnership with the Wild Things and honored to be the beneficiary of this event" said Robin Weber, the Vice President, Community Relations for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

The event will consist of two rosters full of Pittsburgh celebrities and media members across all walks of life. Host Dorin Dickerson will not only be a participant in the game, but also an ambassador for the promotion and development of the event to benefit the foundation. The West Allegheny graduate was a WPIAL standout before committing to the University of Pittsburgh to play for coach Dave Wannstedt. As a senior for the Panthers the tight-end caught 10 touchdowns, earning All-American honors, going 10-3 in the Big East.

"This is awesome opportunity to get the people of Pittsburgh to come together for a fun, competitive event. I'm anxious to see who has the skills to connect with a softball," said Dorin Dickerson.

Tickets for the event will be $10 to sit anywhere in the park and half of all proceeds will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. Additionally, there will be a celebrity jersey auction and a Total Sports Enterprises memorabilia auction to directly support the foundation's initiatives.

"We are so excited to host this event this summer for such a special foundation. We have a dedicated group of partners in this charity game and everyone involved cannot wait to see it come together. Our staff has been working hard to put together rosters that the fans will love. We will be giving the celebrities their Big League experience with full production, personalized jerseys and unique walk-out songs. This will become an annual event here in Washington and we hope to do great things for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation," said Tony Buccilli, Wild Things General Manager

Tickets for the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game will go on sale to the public at 10am on Monday, March 30th. Celebrity participants will be announced weekly via social media platforms.

