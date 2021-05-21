Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Announced for July 17

WASHINGTON, Pa. - On July 17 at Wild Things Park, the Washington Wild Things and the Coury Firm will present the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by former Pitt All-American and NFL player Dorin Dickerson. Part of the proceeds at the event will benefit the Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area, which includes Y108, 93.7 The Fan, KDKA-AM and Star 100.7, will be the media partner of the Wild Things for the event.

Dorin Dickerson will host the event, which will have a host of celebrities and Pittsburgh figures in attendance to play in the game, which will start at 7:05 p.m. Guests will be announced periodically on Washington Wild Things' social media platforms and you'll be able to find a full and updated list of participants on the team website as well.

"We are honored to host this event for The Heyward House, Cam, Charlotte and our partners. It has a difficult year for so many but we are excited to bring everyone together for a special night out to benefit such a meaningful cause," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "The Washington Wild Things and The Heyward House share core values revolving around kids and we will collectively use our platforms to impact lives."

The Heyward House is dedicated to impacting the lives of today's youth and was started in 2015 by Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward. Among the causes The Heyward House supports are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, the Southeastern Brian Tumor Foundation, which fights against blood cancer, the Western PA Diaper Bank, Beverly's Birthdays, Donors Choose and more.

"We are excited to be the chosen beneficiary of such an awesome event, The Washington Wild Things Three Rivers Annual Celebrity Softball Game. The pandemic has put our foundation behind the scenes," said Heyward House executive director Charlotte Heyward. "This event is our first venture out to mingle with the people of Western PA. We are truly looking forward to seeing some action on the field and an evening of great fun."

The event was originally slated for last year's All Star break, but the added year allowed plans to continue to grow.

"We are finally getting this game off and running," said Dickerson. "The pandemic put a halt to the event last year, but it gave us the opportunity to really enhance the game to be bigger and better this year. I can't wait!"

Tickets are $10 and are available at bit.ly/ThreeRiversSoftball.

List of Participants:

Dorin Dickerson - West Allegheny High School Alum, All-American TE at the University of Pittsburgh, NFL alum

