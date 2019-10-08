Three Rafters Awarded Rawlings 'Finest in the Field'

October 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Each season Rawlings, in partnership with the Northwoods League, awards the top defender in their respective position as the 'Finest in the Field'. This year the Rafters dominated defensively and took three of the nine spots.

In 41 games and 317.3 innings, Jake Dunham had a .997 fielding percentage. Dunham had 280 putouts, 22 assists, and only committed one error the whole season. Peter Matt and Richie Schiekofer both had a perfect season defensively in the outfield with a fielding percentage of 1.000. Matt saw the field in 51 games and played in 392.4 innings. He had 86 putouts and four assists. Schiekofer played in 62 games and 497.2 innings, which was the most by any other Rafter player. He totaled 102 putouts and had one assist.

Rawlings has been giving out the 'Finest in the Field' award in the Northwoods League since 2002. Players need to appear in at least two-thirds of the scheduled games in their respective positions in order to qualify, however; catchers only need to play in half. Dunham, Matt, and Schiekofer will each receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. The 2019 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Jake Dunham Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Northern Illinois .997

1B Sam Kohnle Eau Claire Express Winona State .997

2B Jack Chernow Bismarck Larks Columbia .969

3B Jacob Buchberger Green Bay Booyah Davenport .965

SS Nick Novak Mankato MoonDogs Angelo State .983

OF Brandon Seltzer Wisconsin Woodchucks Palm Beach Atlantic 1.000

OF Peter Matt Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Pennsylvania 1.000

OF Richie Schiekofer Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Rutgers 1.000

P Garret Rukes Willmar Stingers Alabama 1.000

