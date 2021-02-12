Three Players from Columbia University Signed to Woodchucks Roster

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced the addition of three players from Columbia University to the 2021 Roster. Pitchers Sean Higgins, Will Geerdes and Infielder Tyler Macgregor will all be headed to Wausau to play for the 'Chucks this summer.

RHP - Sean Higgins | 6'1 | R/R | Jr. | Columbia University

Originally from Santa Ana, CA, Sean Higgins started the 2020 season opener. As a freshman in 2019 Sean made 11 appearances on the plate, including 6 games as the starting pitcher. Sean was a two-year letter winner in high school and was named first team All-Orange County after setting a varsity record for doubles in 2018. He went 8-1 with a 1.7 ERA and 46s Ks his senior season.

RHP - Will Geerdes | 6'3 | R/R | Jr. | Columbia University

Will Geerdes is a junior originally from San Antonio, TX. In the shortened 2020 season Will started two games and tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout ball at Nebraska. Will was a four year letter winner in high school where he was named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-American and All-Region Team in 2018.

1B/3B - Tyler Macgregor | 6'2 | L/R | Jr. | Columbia

Tyler Macgregor hit .364 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in a shortened 2020 season. Originally from Peabody, MA the 6'2 junior earned his first start at first base for Columbia as a freshman in 2019. Tyler was a three-year letter winner at St. Johns Prep for high school. As a senior Tyler hit .330 with three homers and 23 runs scored.

"These three players come highly recommended from our former Woodchucks Field Manager Erik Supplee (2012) who now serves as an Assistant Coach for Columbia University" explains Woodchucks President & GM Ryan Treu, "We are excited to have them join us in Wausau."

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

