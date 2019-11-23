Three New Players Geared up for 2020 Season

Duluth, Minn. - Let's get down to it; now introducing the newest members of your Duluth Huskies.

Bret Madren 6'3'', 220-pound catcher from Sandy Springs, GA. He attended St.Francis high school and later committed to play college baseball in Missouri. He's a powerful right-handed hitter that isn't afraid to take a fastball deep; confidently stepping into pitches and sending them soaring into left field, and making it look easy. His power is also shown on defense when he delivers balls to second base urgently. He rarely lets anything get past home plate. Madren's strong and elevated frame will make for a durable safety net behind home plate when the Duluth Huskies take the field in 2020.

Wesley Case is a 6'2'', 195-pound right-handed pitcher from Granbury, TX. He attended Granbury High School and then committed to play college baseball with the Murray State Aggies. Case spent last Summer playing for the Hastings Sodbusters of the Expedition League where he appeared in 8 games and pitched 29.1 innings, finishing with an ERA of 4.6 and a 500 record; doing what he could to help out a displeasing Sodbusters 2019 campaign. He will look to take the next step into the Northwoods League in 2020, playing with the up and coming Duluth Huskies. This young man will no doubt be a standout when he enters the Twin Ports with his incredible mullet; its a signature look that doesn't disappoint.

Blake Rohm is a 6'5'' RHP from Superior, Colorado. He attended Broomfield High School and later committed to play D1 college baseball at the University of Virginia. Rohm is working towards a degree in Economics but has big dreams to play Major League Baseball. Rohm has an impressive 90 mph fastball

and shows versatility with his speedy 6.5-second 60-yard dash. He was named a 2019 JUCO All-Academic All-American and a member of the 2018 ACC Academic Honor roll. He has some great advice for young up and coming baseball player, "Play hard and have fun" Rohm says," These are two areas you can control and be an athlete has a short shelf life".

