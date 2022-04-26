Three More Right-Handers Heading to Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters would like to welcome three new right-handed pitchers Malakai Vetock, Jake Dahle, and Carson Pierce.

Vetock is currently in his freshman season at Creighton University. The right-hander has posted a 6.75 ERA, a 1-0 record, and seven strikeouts to only three walks this 2022 collegiate season. Vetock was ranked by Perfect Game as the fourth-best pitcher and ninth-best overall player in the state of Nebraska in the high school class of 2021. Vetock's hidden talent is that he can juggle.

Jake Dahle is a redshirt junior at Dixie State University. The 2018 graduate of Bear River High School in Tremonton, Utah is at his third college. He began his career at the University of Utah, then went to the College of Southern Idaho, and is now at Dixie State University. In his first season at Dixie State, Dahle has recorded a 4.99 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts and 12 walks. His favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys, and Dahle's favorite athletes are Dez Bryant, Tom Brady, and LaMelo Ball.

Carson Pierce is a sophomore at Cowley College. He spent his freshman season at Seminole State Community College. So far in his first season at Cowley College, Pierce has put together a stellar campaign. He has 15 appearances across 21.1 innings pitched while posting a 5.48 ERA with 32 strikeouts to only seven walks. Out of those 15 appearances, Pierce has 10 appearances this season in which he has had multiple strikeouts.

"I am looking forward to great competition, working harder to further hone my skills on the mound, having fun with my teammates, and also getting to meet new people," said Pierce. "When playing away from home, the support of the local fans means everything."

