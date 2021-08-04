Three Long Balls Spark 9-1 Win in Series Opener

August 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians scored all nine of their runs in the first two innings, quickly dispatching the Everett AquaSox, 9-1, in front of 2,069 humans and 58 dogs on Bark in the Park Night presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Isaac Collins continues to tear the cover off the ball. After a fantastic series against Vancouver, the former Creighton standout went 3-for-5 with three RBI from the leadoff spot, including a homer to begin the bottom of the first. It was his fifth dinger of the season, prior to joining Spokane he had 0 in his career.

Two batters later, Niko Decolati launched a solo shot, his 10th of the season, as part of his own three-hit night. With Michael Toglia's promotion to Double-A Hartford, Decolati is now tied with Brenton Doyle for the team lead in homers.

Mitch Kilkenny bounced back from his last outing with six strong innings, holding the AquaSox to just one run on six hits while striking out five. The former Texas A&M Aggie earned his fifth win of the season, ranking second on the team behind Chris McMahon (6).

BY THE NUMBERS

Colton Welker picked up his first homer for Spokane as part of his rehab assignment. He has four RBI in five games with the Indians.

Jack Blomgren tied a minor league career-high with three hits, something he has done four times this season.

Everett's Bernie Martinez could not record an out in the second inning. He gave up a career-high nine earned runs on seven hits and a pair of walks.

KEY MOMENT

Isaac Collins set the tone with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Niko Decolati matched him with a solo shot of his own. On the ninth pitch of the next at-bat, Colton Welker made it a trifecta, blasting his solo homer and giving Spokane a 3-0 lead just four batters into the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Vancouver beat Hillsboro 5-2 and now lead the Hops by half a game for fourth place in the High-A West.

Eugene had two four-run innings and handled Tri-City, 11-4. The Ems moved to 6.5 games back of the AquaSox for first in the High-A West.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their series with the AquaSox on Wednesday for 90s Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing. Ready to bust a move? Rock your favorite grunge tee, track suit, or mom jeans and bring the 90s back to Avista Stadium! Make sure to brush on your 90s trivia as we play hits from the 90s all night long. Grab your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.