Three-In-Three on Tap Between Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds

December 7, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The (2-11-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves have three consecutive game days this week as they will go head-to-head with the (9-4-1) Carolina Thunderbirds. The series begins this Thursday with a neutral-site exhibition at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 7:00pm. The teams will head east to Biloxi for two more tilts on Friday and Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Both start times are 7:05pm.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves traveled to New York for the second time of the season to play a pair of games against the Elmira Mammoth. Falling by scores of 2-1 and 5-1, the two Mississippi goals were scored by Daniel McKitrick and Jake Raleigh. Goaltender Ian Wallace impressed in his Sea Wolves debut on Friday night by stopping 40 of 42 shots faced. Greg Harney followed between the pipes the ensuing night and logged 36 saves.

Raising The Barr: Captain Justin Barr has now recorded at least a point in five of his past six games. Those six appearances includedtwo goals and four assists. In his sixth FPHL season, Barr holds a total of four goals and seven assists.

New Additions: This past week, the Sea Wolves acquired goalie Ian Wallace and forward Dakota Ulmer in a trade with the Port Huron Prowlers for future considerations. Both players made their debuts last Friday in Elmira. Additionally, defenseman Jesse Michel signed with the team after playing nine games in Spain this season.

Scouting The Thunderbirds:Carolina will try to bounce back after dropping three of their past five games.Despite the setback, the Thunderbirds offense remains red-hot, scoring four goals or better in seven of their past eight games. They have defeated the Sea Wolves in their two meetings thus far this season with results of 11-2 and 8-3.Gus Ford leads the team with 12 goals and 21 helpers across 14 appearances.

Climbing The Ranks:Carolina sits right in the middle of the Continental Division standings with a total of 24 points. With the Sea Wolves trying to get back in the win column, their eight points rank fifth. They are five games behind the #4 Port Huron Prowlers.

Callin' Baton Rouge:Thursday night represents the first of three neutral-site games that the Sea Wolves will play at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. The other dates are Thursday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Jan. 2. Both contests will be played against the Port Huron Prowlers.

