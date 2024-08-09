Three in a Row for Jahmali!| USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 22 Winner
August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024
- Former Republic FC Academy Coach Mikey Varas Expected to Lead U.S. Men's National Team in Next International Window - Sacramento Republic FC
- Charleston Battery Acquire German Defender Samuel Biek from Miami FC - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC Adds Morris Duggan on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Adds Winger Vaughn Covil - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Miami FC Transfers Samuel Biek to Charleston Battery - Miami FC
- Preview: Hartford Face Crucial Matchup at Rhode Island FC on Saturday - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Host Miami FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Memphis 901 FC Gears up for Road Test at Charleston - Memphis 901 FC
- Rhode Island FC Hosts Hartford Athletic for First Home Derby Match on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Host Miami FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Wahab Ackwei Via Transfer from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Looking Forward to the Fall 2024/Spring 2025 Season
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Liga MX Veterans Amaury Escoto, Arturo "Palermo" Ortiz on Loan from FC Juárez
- El Paso Locomotive FC Draw with Memphis 901 FC to Bring Home a Point