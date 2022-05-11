Three Hot Rods Extend Hit Streaks in 9-2 Loss

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mason Montgomery retired the first eleven batters he faced, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-11) fell 9-3 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (10-17). With the series even at one, the Hot Rods and BlueClaws face off on Thursday evening, with first pitch set to commence at 6:35 PM CDT.

After Montgomery retired the first eleven batters of the game and struck out five straight, Jersey Shore rallied for seven runs in the top of the fourth, all with two outs in the frame. The BlueClaws combined for six hits and seven runs to end the shutout and early no-hit bid. Jersey Shore grew their lead to 8-0 in the fifth on an RBI triple from McCarthy Tatum.

The Hot Rods got on the board in the seventh, after Diego Infante led off the inning with a single and Osleivis Basabe extended his hit streak to 12-straight games with a double. Heriberto Hernandez grounded out to third, and Infante advanced to make it 8-1. Basabe advanced to third on the throw and was driven home by Logan Driscoll on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Jared Carr knocked a solo homer in the ninth to make it 9-2 BlueClaws, and the Hot Rods added another on a Hernandez RBI double in the ninth. The next two hitters grounded out to finalize the score at 9-3, with Bowling Green falling to Jersey Shore.

Mason Montgomery (0-2) took the loss, going 3.2 innings with six runs allowed and just one earned, fanning six and walking one. Audry Lugo tossed 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and two punch-outs. Nomar Rojas tossed a scoreless inning in his first outing since April 16 and Graeme Stinson threw a scoreless seventh with just one hit allowed. Matthew Peguero threw 2.0 innings and allowed a run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Notes: Infante extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the fourth... Hernandez's ninth-inning double extended his hit streak to seven games... Hernandez also has an extra-base hit streak of six games, with seven extra-base hits over that span... His streak is tied for the longest in the SAL this season and the longest active streak of extra bases... Basabe became the first Hot Rod to reach 30 hits in 2022... He is now tied for fourth in the league with 30 hits... Basabe also leaped up to fifth in the league with a .333 batting average... Hot Rods LH Frankling Dacosta (0-1, 3.06HhhhHHHHernanERRR) goes toe-to-toe with BlueClaws RH Cristian Hernandez (1-0, 5.65) in the third game of the series... First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CDT on Thursday, May 12... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 10:35 AM CDT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

