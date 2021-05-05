Three Homers Power Naturals to 7-4 Win over Travelers on Opening Night

May 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Behind the power of three home runs, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-0) opened the 2021 season with a bang, defeating the Arkansas Travelers (0-1) by a score of 7-4 on the road Tuesday night.

Catcher MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 14 prospect) made his presence in the Double-A Central known almost immediately, connecting on two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings, both times scoring Dairon Blanco.

Blanco, along with Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 25 prospect), wreaked havoc on the base paths early as well. Hicklen stole second, then third in the second inning. Blanco, who drew three walks in the contest, stole second in the second inning, then again in the fifth before Melendez went deep for the second time in as many innings.

Northwest Arkansas' catcher was not the only Naturals hitter who left the yard, as first baseman Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 10 prospect) went deep in the seventh inning, a deep home run to center field that at the time pushed the score to 6-3.

Travis Jones also had a successful night at the plate, going 2-3 with a walk as the Naturals' right fielder.

Starting pitcher Jon Heasley (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 13 prospect) cruised through three innings, striking out five and retiring four straight heading into the fourth, but struck trouble and could not get out of the frame.

His bullpen, however, backed him up. Ándres Núñez was first out of the bullpen and contributed 2.2 scoreless frames, striking out four. Josh Dye allowed one run over two innings and struck out three, while Collin Snider closed the door with a scoreless inning and earned the save, striking out two in the process.

Combined, Naturals' pitchers struck out 15 Travelers hitters.

After winning Opening Night, the Naturals continue their 6-game series with the Travelers Wednesday night in North Little Rock. The two teams battle again at 7:10 p.m. from Dickey-Stevens Park and Jonathan Bowlan (MLB Pipeline's Royals' No. 8 prospect) will have the ball for the Naturals as the club looks to stay undefeated on the 2021 season.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.