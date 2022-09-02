Three Home Runs Power Sox to 6-4 Win

September 2, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, OR: Spencer Packard, James Parker and Alberto Rodriguez each hit solo home runs while Logan Rinehart allowed only one run on over five innings as the Everett AquaSox ended a two-game losing streak, defeating the Eugene Emeralds 6-4.

The AquaSox got their first run in the first inning after Emeralds starter Nick Swiney walked four consecutive batters to give the AquaSox an early 1-0 lead.

Everett added onto their run total in the second inning as Packard made it a 2-0 with a solo home run. The home run was Packard's 11 of the season and the first of three solo shots by Everett. Emeralds answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning when Jared Dupere scored from third base on an Andy Thomas groundout, trimming the AquaSox lead to 2-1.

In the top of the third inning, it was Parker's turn to join the home run parade as he went over the center field wall to bump the lead back up to two, 3-1. It was Parker's second home run in three games, fourth in his last seventh game.

Two innings later it was Rodriguez's turn as he hit his eighth home run of the season to right center in the fifth inning, extending the AquaSox lead to 4-1.

The Emeralds cut the Sox lead down to 4-2 in the seventh inning when Thomas scored on Simon Whiteman single. Eugene threatened to score even more in the inning however AquaSox pitcher Jorge Benitez struck out Marco Luciano with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The AquaSox added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the ninth. First it was Victor Labrada coming home on a Packard single. The final AquaSox run of the night was scored on a double steal when Packard stole second, Eugene catcher Patrick Bailey attempted to throw him out at which time Justin Lavey took off from third and headed for home. Eugene infielder Whiteman fired the ball from second back, back to Bailey however Lavey slid into home plate ahead of the throw, giving the Sox a 6-2 lead.

Eugene made a valiant attempt at a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. Luis Matos hit a two-run home run into left field with two outs, scoring Max Wright and closing the gap to 6-4. That was as close as the Emeralds would get though as Matt Willrodt then struck out Luciano to end the game.

Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday September 2. RHP Jimmy Joyce (7-11, 5.99 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and LHP Nick Zwack (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Emeralds. The game will not be available on the usual station KRKO however it will be carried on their sister station 1520 KXA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m

Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday September 2. RHP Jimmy Joyce (7-11, 5.99 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and LHP Nick Zwack (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Emeralds. The game will not be available on the usual station KRKO however it will be carried on their sister station 1520 KXA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.