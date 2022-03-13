Three-Goal Third Period Pushes Cleveland Past Rockford

Cleveland, OH - A three-goal third period propelled the Cleveland Monsters (21-23-6-4) to a 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (23-23-3-1) Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The loss dropped the IceHogs to sixth place in the Central Division as the push for playoffs begins.

After no score from either side in the first period, forward Michael Teply had a chance to put the IceHogs on the board with a penalty shot at 8:57 in the second period. Teply went forehand to backhand but was denied by Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves to keep the game scoreless.

But later in the period, former IceHog captain and current Monster, Tyler Sikura came out of the far corner and went across Rockford netminder Colin Delia to put Cleveland up 1-0 at 12:02.

The IceHogs then responded just 50 seconds into the third period. Forward Josiah Slavin deflected in a wrist shot from defenseman Isaak Phillips to tie the game 1-1.

But from there it was all Cleveland. At 7:20 in the closing frame, Sikura got the puck under Delia to win the goal mouth battle and put the Monsters up 2-1. Just 11 seconds later Cleveland struck again right off of the draw when forward Kevin Stenlund broke down the left wing, got past the IceHogs defense and tucked it in to extend the Monsters lead 3-1.

With Delia pulled, forward Tristan Mullin scored the empty netter to seal the 4-1 win for Cleveland.

The two clubs will play the fourth and final game of the season series Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in Cleveland. Rockford will then return home for a 6:00 p.m. matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, March 19 and a 4:00 p.m. contest with the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 20.

