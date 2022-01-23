Three Goal 3rd Period Lifts Prowlers to a Weekend Sweep

Port Huron, MI - The Thunder came out firing in the first period finding the back of the net four times in the first period with Yianni Liarakos getting a first-period hat trick. The issue for the Thunder hasn't been offense. The question could defend for three periods. Even with a 4-1 lead after one, the Thunder were still allowing a lot of scoring chances for the Prowlers.

The 2nd period was much more open for both teams as both teams had a lot of grade-A scoring chances during the 3rd period. The Prowlers were able to make this an exciting game going into the third period as they were able to find the back of the net twice in the 2nd period with goals from Mike Moroso and Isaiah Crawford. The Thunder were able to regain a two-goal lead as a weird deflection was able to find its way past Greg Harney. Going into the 3rd, the Prowlers trailed 3-5.

In the third period, the Prowlers were a different team, locking down defensively and peppering shots on the Thunder. The Prowlers were able to get three goals in the third period to help them complete the weekend sweep with a vital 6 points. Steven Fowler scored a goal with 5 seconds left to go in the game to give the Prowlers the victory. The Prowlers will be back in action next weekend against the River Dragons.

