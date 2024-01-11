Three Games MLK Weekend

Join us for three family fun games

Friday 7:00 p.m. - The Price is Right! (Just like the Game Show) vs Fayetteville Marksman- HONORING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Saturday 6:30 p.m. - DC - Batman Game! vs Fayetteville Marksman-HONORING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Monday 2:00 p.m. - MLK Day Game featuring the Tubman Museum vs Quad City Storm-HONORING MLK, JR

Tickets on sale now for all three games.

Discounts available for all Law Enforcement.

Doors open an hour before game time.

For more information, call the Macon Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

