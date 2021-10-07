Three Former Ice Bears Play in AHL Game

Three former Knoxville Ice Bears-two of which played on last year's team-suited up for an AHL exhibition game Wednesday night between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins). Lehigh Valley's lineup featured former Knoxville forwards Brendan van Riemsdyk and Nick Master while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dressed former Ice Bears captain Jake Flegel.

Master was in the starting lineup for the Phantoms. He had 26 points in 36 games last season for Knoxville before suffering a season-ending injury in April. The UMass-Lowell product has also played 14 career games in the ECHL with Maine.

Joining Master with the Phantoms was van Riemsdyk, who finished the night with a -1 rating. He tallied 11 points in 16 games for the Ice Bears last season as a rookie.

Flegel played three seasons in Knoxville from 2015-18. He appeared in 115 games as an Ice Bear and served as Knoxville's captain in 2017. The defenseman had 38 points in a Knoxville uniform before being called up to the ECHL. He has appeared in games for Brampton, Cincinnati and Atlanta.

In addition, three other former Ice Bears received camp invites from AHL teams. Forward Isaac Johnson (Manitoba), goalie Jeremy Brodeur (Providence) and winger Noah Carson (Chicago) all played for the Ice Bears last season.

