Three Former Frogs Named Finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

Former Everett AquaSox Julio Rodriguez (Outfield), Cal Raleigh (Cather) and Chris Taylor (Utility) were each named finalists at their respective positions for a 2022 Louisville Silver Slugger Award today. The award is given out annually to the best offensive player at each position in the American League and the National League and is voted on by managers and coaches.

Rodriguez, posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season. He led all major-league rookies in home runs and total bases. Rodriguez played with the AquaSox in 2021

Raleigh, posted a .211/.284/.489 slash line in 119 games for the Seattle Mariners. In his 415 plate appearances, Raleigh racked up 20 doubles, a triple and smashed 27 homers with 63 RBI in the regular season. His 27 homers were the most by any catcher in MLB. Raleigh played with the AquaSox in 2018

Taylor, posted a .284/.304/.373/ slash line in 118 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. An All-Star in 2021, he had 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBI. Taylor played with the AquaSox in 2012.

2022 Silver Slugger Finalists

American League

First base: Nathaniel Lowe (TEX), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), José Abreu (CHW), Anthony Rizzo (NYY)

Second Base: Jose Altuve (HOU), Andrés Giménez (CLE), Marcus Semien (TEX), DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

Third base: Rafael Devers (BOS), José Ramírez (CLE), Alex Bregman (HOU), Matt Chapman (TOR)

Shortstop: Bo Bichette, (TOR), Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Carlos Correa (MIN), Corey Seager (TEX)

Outfield: Aaron Judge (NYY), Julio Rodríguez (SEA), Kyle Tucker (HOU), Mike Trout (LAA), Randy Arozarena (TB), George Springer (TOR), Taylor Ward (LAA), Anthony Santander (BAL), Adolis García (TEX), Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk (TOR), Sean Murphy (OAK), Cal Raleigh (SEA), Adley Rutschman (BAL), Salvador Perez (KC), Martin Maldonado (HOU)

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Yordan Alvarezâ¯(HOU), Giancarlo Stanton (NYY), George Springer (TOR), Adolis García (TEX)

Utility player: Luis Arraez (MIN), Shohei Ohtani (LAA), DJ LeMahieu (NYY), Luis Rengifo (LAA)

National League

First base: Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Freddie Freeman (LAD), Pete Alonso (NYM), Matt Olson (ATL), Christian Walker (AZ)

Second base: Jeff McNeil (NYM), Jake Cronenworth (SD), Ketel Marte (AZ), Kolten Wong (MIL), Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Third base: Manny Machado (SD), Nolan Arenado (STL), Austin Riley (ATL), Justin Turner (LAD)

Shortstop: Trea Turner (LAD), Willy Adames (MIL) Francisco Lindor (NYM), Dansby Swanson (ATL)

Outfield: Mookie Betts (LAD), Kyle Schwarber (PHI), Juan Soto (SD), Starling Marte (NYM), Joc Pederson (SF), Michael Harris II (ATL), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Hunter Renfroe (MIL), Brandon Nimmo (NYM)

Catcher: Will Smith (LAD), J.T. Realmuto (PHI), Willson Contreras (CHC), Travis d'Arnaud (ATL)

Designated Hitter: Josh Bell (SD), Albert Pujols (STL), Luke Voit (WAS), Justin Turner (LAD), Charlie Blackmon (COL),*Bryce Harper (PHI)

Utility player: Brandon Drury (SD), Tommy Edman (STL), Thairo Estrada (SF), Jeff McNeil (NYM), Chris Taylor (LAD)

The winners for the Silver Slugger awards will be announced on November 10th on the MLB Network at 3:00 p.m. PT in a special telecast.

