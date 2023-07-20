Three Former Frogs Called up Within 24 Hours

If you are a fan of seeing AquaSox alumni get called up to the Mariners, then the last 24 hours have been like Christmas. The Mariners made a series of moves, calling up Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet from AA- Arkansas and Cade Marlow from AAA- Tacoma. All three players wore an AquaSox uniform earlier in their career.

Prelander Berroa spent part of the 2022 season in Everett after being traded from the Giants for Donovan Walton.

In 13 starts for the AquaSox, Berroa had a 2.41 ERA over 52.1 innings with 81 strikeouts. Berroa won the Northwest League pitcher of the week for the week of July 17th 202

Berroa has two highly impressive strikeout pitches. He throws a fastball that can reach 100 MPH and a wipeout slider. He has been a starter for most of his professional career but has begun to transition to the bullpen in 2023.

Overall this season, Berroa has a 2.93 ERA in 24 games this year for Arkansas. In 19 games as a reliever, Berroa has a 0.77 ERA and has allowed 12 walks and 10 hits, all of which have been singles. He's also striking out 13.5 batters per nine as a reliever and help opposing hitters to a miniscule .130 batting average and .377 OPS.

Berroa originally signed as a minor league free agent with the Minnesota Twins in 2016. He spent three years in the Twins organization before being traded to the Giants at the 2019 trade deadline as part of a package that sent Sam Dyson to Minnesota. Berroa spent parts of three seasons in the Giants organization before being traded to the Mariners in 2022.

Berroa is the team's No. 13 prospect currently and there's been talk that he could be the organization's next Edwin Diaz, who was with the Mariners before being traded to the Mets.

Devin Sweet pitched for the Frogs in 2018. In six appearances with Everett, Sweet had a 3.38 ERA and 11 strikeouts over eight innings.

The 26 year old right hander was signed as an undrafted free agent by Seattle in 2018 out of North Carolina Central University. He is a North Carolina boy through and through, growing up in Greensboro North Carolina.

Sweet has spent all of the last three seasons in Arkansas with the Travelers. In 2023 he has a 1.54 ERA over 35 innings in 27 games.

Cade Marlowe spent parts of the 2019 and 2021 seasons in Everett. In 2019 he hit .301 with three home runs and 31 RBIs over 219 at bats in 61 games. In 2021 he hit .250 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs over 286 at bats in 71 games.

The left handed hitting outfielder was drafted by the Mariners in the 20th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of West Georgia. Marlowe grew up in Tifton, Georgia.

The Former Frog has spent the entire 2023 season so far in AAA-Tacoma. He is hitting .255 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs over 282 at bats in 69 games.

All three men will be looking to help a Mariners team that is currently locked in a tight race for the AL Wild Card.

