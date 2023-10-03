Three Former Express Make Their Way to the MLB Playoffs

October 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - The MLB playoffs are underway and you might just catch three former Express on the field.

First up is Griffin Jax who played for the Express in 2015 and was the 3rd round draft pick in 2016 for the Minnesota Twins. Jax made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2021 and still currently pitches for the team.

Next, we have Daulton Varsho, nephew of Express Coach Dale Varsho, who played for the Express during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Varsho is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and was the 68th overall pick in 2017 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays and is the starting left fielder for Playoff Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

Last is the newest of the three, Caleb Boushley. Boushley made his debut last week with the Milwaukee Brewers and is a native of Hortonville, WI. He played for the Express in 2016 and was a key player in helping the team make it to the Northwoods League Championship that year. Boushley was drafted by the Padres in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.