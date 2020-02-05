Three Former Boise Hawks Invited to Rockies' Spring Training

The Colorado Rockies announced today the club's non-roster invitations to 2020 Major League Spring Training. Three former Boise Hawks players (RHP Julian Fernandez, 2016; IF Bret Boswell, 2017; and IF Brian Mundell, 2015) were among the invitees.

Julian Fernandez spent time with the Hawks in 2016, appearing in 21 games. He compiled a 1-2 record, 1.17 ERA and converted 13 of 13 save opportunities. After being selected by the Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 draft in 2017, Fernandez spent 2018 and 2019 on the injured list and was returned to the Rockies this offseason.

Bret Boswell appeared in 54 games for the Hawks in 2017. Finishing the season with a .293 batting average, Boswell hit 8 doubles, 5 triples and 11 home runs - while driving in 42 runs. He spent 2019 with the Rockies' AA affiliate in Hartford.

Brian Mundell played for the Hawks in their first season as a Rockies affiliate (2015). Spending all season (69 games) with the Hawks, Mundell batted .275, driving in 36 runs and hitting 4 home runs.

Progressing through the Rockies' system, he played 110 games for the AAA affiliate - Albuquerque in 2019.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout February 12, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for February 17.

