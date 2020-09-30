Three Flicks Added to CC Movie Nights Schedule

September 30, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Three blockbusters have been added to the CC Movie Nights calendar at Whataburger Field in October. CC Movie Nights are presented by Reliant Energy.

Have some fun with "Secret Life of Pets" on Saturday, October 17, live vicariously through "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Thursday, October 22 and celebrate Halloween with "The Addams Family" (2019) on Thursday, October 29.

CC Movie Nights are free to the public, courtesy of Reliant. All guests must have a reserved group ticket in advance of each showing.

Limited tickets are still available for "Despicable Me" on Saturday, Oct. 3 and "Field of Dreams" on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Seating will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis with a limited capacity due to health guidelines. One ticket is required per party, which may include up to six guests. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. showtime. On-field pods and seating bowl options will be properly distanced. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com.

Face coverings or masks will be required when guests are not in their seats, including upon entry and exit to the stadium. All guests will be asked to complete a brief health screening and waiver before entering.

Concessions and Hooks store items will be for sale throughout the showings. Parking is free.

For more information, including permitted items, visit the event page.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 30, 2020

Three Flicks Added to CC Movie Nights Schedule - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.